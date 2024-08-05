Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives C$6.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.73 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. The company has a market cap of C$732.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

