Roth Mkm Raises Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target to $47.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Willdan Group Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,524,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,543,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $103,422.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,121.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,524,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,543,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,631. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

