Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,900.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $100.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,227.29. 220,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,872.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3,692.09. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

