Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Target Price to $12.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.73.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,235,000 after buying an additional 588,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 123,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.
