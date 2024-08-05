Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.