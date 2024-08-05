RXO (RXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RXO Trading Down 5.2 %
NYSE RXO opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $32.82.
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
