RXO (RXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RXO opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $32.82.

A number of research firms have commented on RXO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

