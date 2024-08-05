SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $229.73 on Monday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

