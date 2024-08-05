Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $8.67. 103,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $179.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

