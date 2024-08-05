Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $474.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

