SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SilverCrest Metals to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. The company had revenue of C$85.80 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$12.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.18. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.73 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 9.14.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
