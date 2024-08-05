Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 516.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 1,341,352 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,442,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 902,079 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 768,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

