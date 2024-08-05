SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $27.37 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.