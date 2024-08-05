Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.23.

Snap Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

