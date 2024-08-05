Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 772,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,329. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

