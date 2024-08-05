Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,091,000 after buying an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

