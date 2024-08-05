Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

Sprott Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE SII traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $40.14. 65,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,989. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

