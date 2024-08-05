StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Tops $2,467.35 on Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,467.35 or 0.04534974 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $89.60 million and $4.21 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,314 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,294.34059066. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,376.04268625 USD and is down -20.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,354,909.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

