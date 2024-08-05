Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $88.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.71. 621,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,165. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

