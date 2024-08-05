Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $259.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 1.6 %

SBLK opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

