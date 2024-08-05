Stifel Canada Weighs in on WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.98 million.
View Our Latest Analysis on WEL
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.