Stifel Canada Weighs in on WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.98 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

