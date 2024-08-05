Stifel Nicolaus Cuts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $46.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

