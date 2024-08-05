Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.09 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.97.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
