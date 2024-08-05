StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

