StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.44.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- About the Markup Calculator
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.