StockNews.com Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.