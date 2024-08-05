StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QLYS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.09.

Qualys Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $131.07 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,450 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Qualys by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

