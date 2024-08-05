StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALE opened at $64.65 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 167.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

