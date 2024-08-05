StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2,394.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

