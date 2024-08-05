StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISDR opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,673,286.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.08% of the company's stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

