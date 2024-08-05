StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

