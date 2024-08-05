StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Brookline Capital Management lowered MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Laidlaw cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.38 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

