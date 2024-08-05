StockNews.com Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

