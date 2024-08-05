StockNews.com Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
ROCK stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
