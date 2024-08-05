StockNews.com Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ROCK stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

