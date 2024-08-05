StockNews.com Lowers Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth about $10,270,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

