StockNews.com Upgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Strong-Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.