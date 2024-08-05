StockNews.com Upgrades MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to “Strong-Buy”

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

MLKN stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

