StockNews.com Upgrades MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to “Strong-Buy”

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.7 %
MLKN stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
