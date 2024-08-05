StockNews.com Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Hold

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.