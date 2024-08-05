StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneX Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.26. 50,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,498. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $84.40.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
