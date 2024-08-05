Sunoco (SUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SUN opened at $53.87 on Monday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

