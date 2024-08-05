SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
