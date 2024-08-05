SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

