Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $588.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter worth $1,092,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

