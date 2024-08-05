Susquehanna Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.41.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.23 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,466,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,795,000 after buying an additional 810,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

