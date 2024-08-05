Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. 1,102,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

