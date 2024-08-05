Taiko Price Tops $1.68 on Major Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Taiko has a market capitalization of $481.57 million and $60.39 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,220,999 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.61802273 USD and is down -19.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $44,863,611.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

