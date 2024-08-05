Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $10.67 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 152.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,222,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,741,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,112,500. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

