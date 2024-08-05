Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE PFG traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.63. 126,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

