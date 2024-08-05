Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $202.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 478,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $160.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

