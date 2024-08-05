Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.59 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

