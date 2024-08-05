Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

TDOC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 2,376,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

