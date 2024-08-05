Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDY. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.57.

TDY stock opened at $410.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.13. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

