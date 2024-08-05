Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 238,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

